Areca and coconut prices
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:13 IST
Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 43,500 to Rs 47,000 model Rs 45,500.
New Supari : Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 37,500.
Koka : Rs 23,000 to Rs 31,000 model Rs 26,000.
Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.
