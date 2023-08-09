Pilgrims should proceed on Char Dham after taking weather update: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the disaster control centre had examined the state's rain situation. The CM also advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed ontheir journey after taking a weather update, said officials. While exclusively speaking to ANI on Wednesday, CM Dhami stated that several areas had been submerged in water following heavy rainfall in the state and that the SDRF and NDRF personnel had been deployed on the ground to carry out the rescue operations. He further urged pilgrims to travel only after checking up on the weather conditions.

The Uttarakhand CM told ANI, "Many places are submerged in water. We analysed the situation in the disaster control room and also talked to the Delhi authority. SDRF and NDRF are present on the ground. We don't want to leave any shortfall in the rescue process. I request all the pilgrims to start the journey after taking the information of the weather." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries along with the high officials of the government and all the district magistrates in the secretariat regarding the situation arising out of the disaster caused by heavy rains in the state.

During this, the Chief Minister instructed the officers to regarding the compensation to be distributed to the disaster victims and to provide heli service to the pregnant women in the disaster-affected areas. The Chief Minister directed to start the work of repairing the roads of the state immediately after the rains and to make necessary repairs to the roads of Dehradun without any delay.

Along with this, the Chief Minister reviewed the water level of rivers, landslides, closed roads, loss of life and property, distribution of compensation etc. with all the officials. The CM said that our government is determined to ensure the safety of every citizen and the availability of all possible facilities for them. (ANI)

