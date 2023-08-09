Left Menu

Bharat Forge shares jump 7.53 pc post June quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:55 IST
Bharat Forge shares jump 7.53 pc post June quarter earnings
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday jumped 7.53 per cent after the company reported a 33.27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

The stock climbed 6.87 per cent to settle at Rs 967.10 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 7.74 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 975.

On the NSE, it gained 7.53 per cent to end at Rs 974 per share.

Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday reported a 33.27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 213.73 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.37 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,877.27 crore as against Rs 2,851.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,602.48 crore as compared to Rs 2,643.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bharat Forge said its board at its meeting held on Wednesday also approved conversion of existing inter corporate deposits given by it to Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL), a wholly-owned arm, along with interest amounting to Rs 111.3 crore into equity shares, to reduce the overall borrowings at KPTL.

The board also approved a further investment of an amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore in KPTL from time-to-time in one or more tranches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023