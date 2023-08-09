GMR Power and Urban Infra reports Rs 217 crore net loss in Q1
GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd on Wednesday posted a net loss of Rs 217 crore for the June quarter.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its total income increased to Rs 1,190 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,163 crore a year ago.
