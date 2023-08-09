DMRC unveils CarbonLite Metro Travel initiative to educate passengers about contribution to reducing carbon emissions

As part of efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable transportation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled a pioneering initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel to educate passengers about their contribution towards reducing carbon emissions, the corporation said on Wednesday. According to the DMRC, the initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel helps inform passengers about their contribution to decreasing carbon emissions by choosing their metro trains.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, DMRC stated, "In a remarkable stride towards combating climate change and promoting sustainable transportation, DMRC has unveiled a pioneering initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel to educate passengers about their contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains."

With regard to India's goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070 initiative aims to highlight the crucial role each individual each citizen plays in addressing the pressing issue of climate change through their transportation choices. In a separate development earlier, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, raised a pressing concern regarding the commuting challenges faced by thousands of patients, attendants, and staff visiting the institution daily.

Recognizing the indispensable role of Delhi Metro in facilitating transportation to AIIMS, the institution has appealed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to augment the feeder bus service for better last-mile connectivity. In response to this issue, Dr M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, appealed to Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, for his kind attention and cooperation. Dr. Srinivas seeks DMRC's support in enhancing the feeder bus service, preferably by introducing air-conditioned electric low-floor buses, from AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station to the surrounding campuses of AIIMS New Delhi, including Ansari Nagar, Masjid Moth, and Raj Nagar.

The proposed improvement in the feeder bus service aims to address the acute inconvenience faced by patients and staff during their commute, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey from the metro stations to the AIIMS premises. (ANI)

