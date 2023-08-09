Left Menu

K’taka BJP leader Bommai meets party chief Nadda, requests immediate appointment of state party chief, LoP

Former Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met party chief JP Nadda at Parliament and requested immediate appointment of state president for BJP in Karnataka and also Leader of Opposition in the state.

K'taka BJP leader Bommai meets party chief Nadda, requests immediate appointment of state party chief, LoP
Karnataka BJP leader Bommai met party chief JP Nadda in Delhi. (Photo/Basavaraj Bommai Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met party chief JP Nadda at Parliament and requested immediate appointment of state president for BJP in Karnataka and also Leader of Opposition in the state. According to the sources, Nadda assured Bommai that a decision will be taken on the matter after the parliament session.

Further, the sources informed that Nadda and Bommai also discussed what should be the BJP's strategy to counter Congress in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "During the meeting, the duo discussed the Congress government in Karnataka implementing the guarantees, how people are responding to the schemes, and what should be the BJP's strategy to counter it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also how the Congress is working in Karnataka presently", the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit shah in Delhi and discussed political developments in Karnataka. "I had a cordial meeting with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and discussed many issues of the state," Bommai shared in a tweet on Tuesday.

The former chief minister also requested Shah for early appointments of the state BJP unit president and leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly, as per the sources. (ANI)

