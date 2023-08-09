Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open, CPI data in focus

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open, CPI data in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday, following a risk-off session triggered by a Moody's downgrade of some banks, with focus now on an inflation report this week after mostly dovish comments from Fed officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.79 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,324.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.19 points, or 0.05%, at 4,501.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.28 points, or 0.10%, to 13,897.61 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023