US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open, CPI data in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday, following a risk-off session triggered by a Moody's downgrade of some banks, with focus now on an inflation report this week after mostly dovish comments from Fed officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.79 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,324.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.19 points, or 0.05%, at 4,501.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.28 points, or 0.10%, to 13,897.61 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)