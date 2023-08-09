Left Menu

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting nuclear plant with strike drone - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:08 IST
Russian security forces said on Wednesday that Ukraine had attempted to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with a strike drone, the state news agency RIA reported, without citing any named source or official.

Russian security forces reached their conclusion by analysing the flight path of the drone, which they downed, RIA said. It distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter.

