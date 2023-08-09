EU starts preparing sanctions against Niger - sources

European Union countries have started laying the groundwork to slap the first sanctions on members of the Niger junta that seized power in the West African country last month, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The new military leaders have so far rejected international diplomatic efforts at mediation. Neighbouring countries backing the armed takeover called on the United Nations to prevent a military intervention threatened by other West African states.

