Tribal people take out rally in traditional costumes to protest against atrocities on tribals in MP’s Indore

A group of tribal people in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district took out a rally in their traditional costumes to mark their protest against atrocities on tribal across the country on the occasion of International Tribal Day on Wednesday. Hundreds of tribal people, including women participated in the rally on the occasion in the city. They took the rally to mark their protest against the atrocities on tribal people across the country. During this, the tribal people were holding placards for their protest and moving ahead in the rally with dancing and singing.

The rally crossing from different areas in the city concluded at the memorial of Tantia Mama Bhil, a tribal freedom fighter, located at Bhawar Kuan locality in the city. During this, garlands were also offered to the statue of Tantya Mama Bhil. Ajay Rawat, a member of a tribal organisation, said, “All the women, men and students who live in Indore of Barwani, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar and other districts of Indore division, have participated in this rally and they are giving a message of solidarity of the tribal across the country.”

The rally started from Lalbagh area in the city and concluded at Tantya Bhil memorial located at Bhanwar Kuwa via Rajiv Gandhi crossing in the city, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)