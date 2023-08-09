DG BSF visits forward areas along international border in Jammu to review security situation

Director General Border Security Force Nitin Agrawal today visited the International Border (IB) at Akhnoor in Jammu Frontier to review the security situation, said an official statement from BSF on Wednesday. DG visited the area as part of his three-day visit from 7 to 9 August to Jammu Frontier.

BSF Sector commander and battalion commanders briefed Agrawal on the ground and explained overall BSF deployment and domination of area under prevailing security scenario, added the statement. DG was also informed about border management aspects of BSF battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population is assisted in terms of regular civic action programs and border area medical camps.

DG BSF visited various Border Out Posts (BOP) and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations. During the visit, DG BSF interacted with troops and applauded their professional acumen in safe guarding the International Border in stringent conditions relentlessly, mentioned the statement from BSF. DG BSF exhorted BSF troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of border to thwart continuous challenges from across the border, said the statement from BSF.

Nitin Agrawal was accompanied by P V Rama Sastry, SDG (Western Command), D K Boora, IG Jammu and other officers and reviewed the border domination security situation on IB. (ANI)

