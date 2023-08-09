Par Panel asks fertiliser department to assess results of nano liquid urea application

A Parliamentary Panel has asked the Department of Fertilizers to carry out expeditiously a correct assessment of the results of nano liquid urea application and suggested that steps should be taken to transfer the IFFCO's nanotechnology to more public sector companies to boost production. In a report presented in Parliament on Wednesday, Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers noted that the annual production capacity of urea is 283.74 lakh tonnes and one new unit at Talcher with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes is being set up, which will take indigenous capacity to up to 296.44 lakh tonnes.

The Department of Fertilizers has submitted that with the availability of nano liquid urea, there will not be any need to set up new plants or revive conventional urea plants, the report said.

''However, as reported to the Committee, the results of nano liquid urea are yet to be assessed and presently, it cannot fulfil the requirements of fertilisers in the country.

''In this regard, the Committee are of the opinion that this is an area which requires the Department's utmost attention and, therefore, correct assessment of the results of nano liquid urea should be expeditiously done so that nano urea meets the requirements of fertilisers in the country in a convincing manner in near future,'' it added.

IFFCO started nano liquid urea production at its Kalol unit (Gujarat) in August 2021, with an annual capacity of 4.95 crore bottles of 500 ml and at its Aonla and Phulpur units with an annual capacity of 6 crore bottles of 500 ml. Furthermore, IFFCO is establishing three more plants of nano-liquid urea. The Bengaluru and Deogarh plants have an annual capacity of 6 crore bottles, while the Guwahati plant has an annual capacity of 4.95 crore bottles. Besides, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IFFCO to transfer the technology of nano urea.

RCF's nano urea facility at Trombay is likely to be commissioned by March 2024 and NFL's nano urea facility at Nangal by July 2024. While commending these steps, the committee asked the department to take all such measures necessary to ensure that the expected target of producing 44 crore bottles of nano urea by 2024-25 is achieved within the stipulated time. ''The Committee would further desire that the Department should gear up its efforts to meet the progressive or the exponential demand of nano liquid urea that may surge up in the near future. Immediate measures are needed to be taken to facilitate the transfer of nano fertilisers technology by IFFCO to other PSUs to enhance its production,'' the report said.

