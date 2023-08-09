Left Menu

Central Railway inaugurates New Amravati Station as Pink Station managed by all-women staff

The achievement of establishing an all-women managed station at New Amravati follows the pioneering examples set by Matunga station on the Mumbai division and Ajni station on the Nagpur division.

ANI | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:57 IST
Central Railway inaugurates New Amravati Station as Pink Station managed by all-women staff
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway has inaugurated the New Amravati station as the 1st "Pink Station" on the Bhusaval Division and the 3rd station on Central Railway to be fully managed by an all-women staff. The achievement of establishing an all-women managed station at New Amravati follows the pioneering examples set by Matunga station on the Mumbai division and Ajni station on the Nagpur division.

"The New Amravati station, which joins the ranks of "Pink Stations," boasts a staff of 12 women employees who manage its operations. This team includes 4 deputy station superintendents, 4 points women, 3 railway protection personnel and 1 station ticket Booking Agent", read the press release. These women work in unison to ensure the smooth functioning of the station, catering to the needs of approximately 380 passengers who frequent the station daily.

As the third station under Central Railway's wing to be exclusively managed by women, New Amravati station reflects the growing strides being made towards a more inclusive and representative railway industry. The station handles the operations of 10 trains, enhancing its significance as a hub within the Bhusaval Division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023