Rahul Gandhi congratulates Indian Youth Congress members on its foundation day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members as they celebrated IYC Foundation Day on Wednesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt wishes to all members of the Indian Youth Congress on this special occasion.

He highlighted the noteworthy endeavours undertaken by the IYC to empower the youth and lauded its commitment to being a resonating voice for their concerns. He tweeted, "Best wishes to all Indian Youth Congress members on IYC's Foundation day. IYC's efforts to be the voice of our youth are commendable. India's biggest asset are our youth, and we must ensure they realise their dreams."

The three-day Indian Youth Congress youth conference themed 'Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad - Sabka Hak Aur Sabki Hissedari' concluded on July 28, with the adoption of four resolutions. According to an IYC press release, the four resolutions were as follows: First-Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo, Second- 'Super Shakti SHE' programme for women empowerment, Third- 'Rajiv Gandhi Blood Donor SOS IYC', and Fourth- 'Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad Campaign'.

Many programmes were organised at this conference, which drew over 5000 workers from across the country. During the convention, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a virtual conference with the current comrades. For three days, several other senior Congress party leaders addressed the current Youth Congress workers.

Srinivas BV, IYC National President of the Indian Youth Congress, extended gratitude to the Youth Congress workers who came from all over the country for this three-day session. (ANI)

