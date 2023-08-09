Rajya Sabha passes Bill to modify list of Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to modify the list of scheduled Castes in the state of Chhattisgarh. The Bill was passed by voice vote in the Upper House.

The Bill amends the Constitution (Scheduled castes) order 1950 to modify the list of scheduled Castes in the state of Chhattisgarh. It includes Mahara and Mahra communities as synonyms of the Mehra, Mahar, and Mehar communities in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 1.

Replying on the debate of the Bill, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar the proposed legislation will help expand the benefits of government schemes and benefits meant for Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)