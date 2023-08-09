Left Menu

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:07 IST
Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied a Russian assertion on Wednesday that Kyiv tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a drone.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so," Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a statement.

