Delhi: Husband among 3 arrested for 31-year-old woman's murder

According to police, Arun disclosed that Dharamveer was not happy with the behaviour of his wife because she usually went away from her house for months without any information.

A 31-year-old woman, identified as Sweety, was found dead in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border area in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri. Her husband and two brothers-in-law have been arrested for allegedly killing her, police said on Wednesday. On August 5, a PCR call was received regarding an unidentified woman's body found in a forest near Jheel Khurd border Fatehpur Beri. Police with the help of technical and manual surveillance identified movement of a TSR (autorickshaw) at about 1.40 am on the intervening nights of August 4 and 5 and found it suspicious, a police official said.

The suspected TSR along with its driver, Arun, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band Road. He identified the deceased as Sweety whom he confessed he had killed with the help of his his brother-in-law Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi. Arun confessed that the trio had killed Sweety by strangulation her near the Haryana border and later threw her body into the forest, police said.

He further confessed that nobody knows about the parents or previous family background of the deceased Sweety, as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to an unidentfied woman. Sweety never spoke about her parents or family members but only told them that she hailed from Patna in Bihar, police said. A case FIR under sections 302/201/34 Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Fatehpur Beri.

After arresting accused, police seized the TSR used to commit the crime further investigation led to the arrest of Dharamveer and Satyavan, police said. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

