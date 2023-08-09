MP: Candidates selected as govt teachers polish shoes to protest against state govt in Bhopal

A group of selected women candidates for government primary teacher polished shoes as a mark of their protest against the state government at Board office Square in Bhopal on Wednesday. The selected women teachers also warned the state government that if their demands were not fulfilled then they would protest against them during the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year.

Speaking to ANI, a selected teacher Rahnuma Sheikh said, "We are the selected candidates of primary teacher recruitment 2020. There are no teachers in government schools, still the posts are not being released for recruitment. If those posts had been released, we would have been teaching in the school. But we are unemployed and we are forced to polish shoes." "We need bread for our stomach, so we are doing this work (protesting) here at the square. We will continue to protest like this until our demands are met. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about Ladli Bahna and today we Ladli Bahna are sitting here. He (CM Chouhan) only has time till the elections. Right now we are making requests to him, after that at some point he will make requests, our time will also come," She said.

Time will change after three months. If he (CM Chouhan) listens to them today, then they will support him, otherwise there are about 1.94 lakh selected candidates and they will protest against them in every district in the upcoming election. His candidates will have to face defeat, the difference will be seen in the assembly elections, She added. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to the protest of the selected candidates for government primary teachers.

"We have given full support. The Chief Minister is putting up such huge hoardings of Ladli Bahna and consuming ghee (enjoying) by taking loans. It is a shame that women have to polish shoes today. The post is vacant and if they are recruited then what is the problem? They can be recruited on vacant posts on Rakshabandhan. If not recruited, then we will support their protest," Deepak Tiwari, vice district president of AAP. (ANI)

