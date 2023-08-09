Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Haldwani, 150 people rescued 

As per India Meteorological Department, the possibility of light rain or thunderstorm will continue in Haldwani till August 11.

Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Torrential rain has battered Uttarakhand's Haldwani with a flood like situation being witnessed in parts of the city. Due to waterlogging in many places, water entered people’s homes at many places and two houses were reported to have been submerged.

As per India Meteorological Department, the possibility of light rain or thunderstorm will continue in Haldwani till August 11. Haldwani Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Manish Kumar, said, “We have recieved news of two houses falling down but can assess the situation only in the morning.”

“Around 100-150 peoole have been evacuated with the help of the police. Some people have been shifted to a masjid  and others are staying at a college. Food and water have been arranged. There is waterlogging in the city, different teams are on the ground to provide help,” the SDM said. Gates of the barrage have been opened due to the rise in water levels of the Gaula river following torrential rains in the mountains.

“District Magistrate has given clear instructions to all the officials to stay on the ground, a helpline number has been issued from my side also,” the SDM said. The administration has warned people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily. The Municipal Corporation team is also working to reduce the overflow of canals to reduce water logging in the city, authorities said. (ANI)

