Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews conservation work of nature park in Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed conservation work of a nature park in Dehradun, said officials. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami observed the conservation work of a nature park in Dehradun Premnagar's Hasco village.

While reviewing the work, CM Dhami stated that founder of Hasco Dr Anil Prakash Joshi was working for the protection and promotion of nature in the area. CM Dhami remarked during his inspection of the work that Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, the founder of Hasco, is doing a lot for the protection and promotion of nature in the area.

The Chief Minister expressed hope and said that the nature park would serve as a model both in the country and around the world in the future, said the statement. He further stated that the nature park would be extremely beneficial to environmentalists and researchers.

CM Dhami also stated that government is working towards maintaining a balance between the economy and the environment. Additionally, CM said that along with being mindful of nature, we must also make others aware about the significance of nature conservation, stated the official statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the disaster control centre had examined the state's rain situation. The CM also advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed ontheir journey after taking a weather update, said officials. While exclusively speaking to ANI on Wednesday, CM Dhami stated that several areas had been submerged in water following heavy rainfall in the state and that the SDRF and NDRF personnel had been deployed on the ground to carry out the rescue operations.

He further urged pilgrims to travel only after checking up on the weather conditions. (ANI)

