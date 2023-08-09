Left Menu

Farmers, workers take part in protest against Centre's 'pro-corporate policies'

The AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU and All India Agricultural Workers Union AIAWU coordinated the programme.Rallies were taken out in Churu Rajasthan, Bhiwani Haryana, Solapur and Nashik Maharashtra, while demonstrations were held in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, among other states, said the release.The protest was an expression of anger of the masses against the BJP-led Union government which is facilitating corporate loot of our resources, handing over public sector undertakings, farmlands and forests to their cronies, it said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:56 IST
Farmers, workers take part in protest against Centre's 'pro-corporate policies'
Representative Image
Farmers, agricultural labourers and industrial workers on Wednesday took part in a nationwide protest organised by different organisations against the ''pro-corporate policies'' of the BJP-led government at the Centre, said an outfit of cultivators which participated in the agitation.

The protest coincided with the 81st anniversary of the Quit India movement. The agitation's slogan was ''Corporate Looters, Quit India, Quit Agriculture”.

In an official release here, Ashok Dhawale, president, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said lakhs of peasants and workers came out on the streets to send a resolute message against the ''corporate-communal nexus''.

Demonstrations and rallies were held across the country by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (JPCTUs). The AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Agricultural Workers' Union (AIAWU) coordinated the programme.

Rallies were taken out in Churu (Rajasthan), Bhiwani (Haryana), Solapur and Nashik (Maharashtra), while demonstrations were held in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, among other states, said the release.

''The protest was an expression of anger of the masses against the BJP-led Union government which is facilitating corporate loot of our resources, handing over public sector undertakings, farmlands and forests to their cronies,'' it said.

