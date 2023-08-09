Left Menu

One thing is certain that we will contest all elections: AAP MP Sandeep Pathak 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday said that his party will contest all elections in the upcoming time whether it is Vidhan Sabha elections or Lok Sabha elections. He also said that the I.N.D.I.A. coalition has been done specifically in view of national politics.

ANI | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:58 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday said that his party will contest all coming elections whether it is Vidhan Sabha elections or Lok Sabha elections. He also said that the I.N.D.I.A. coalition has been created specifically in view of national politics. "All opposition parties have come together on one platform, under I.N.D.I.A. The upcoming situations will be discussed in the next meeting. Only then it will be clear," said Sandeep Pathak

When asked if they are preparing to contest on their own in Gujarat and Punjab, he said, "These discussions have not taken place yet. The I.N.D.I.A. coalition has happened on the national level. One thing is certain that we will contest all elections - we will contest the Vidhan Sabha elections as well as Lok Sabha elections." "How and what will be clear in the time to come. The I.N.D.I.A. coalition has been done specifically in view of national politics. For the rest of the things, there can be clarity in the time to come," added Pathak.

Earlier, Gujarat's Aam Admi Party (AAP) President Isudan Gadhvi on Monday said the AAP and Congress will form an alliance to fight Lok Sabha elections next year in Gujarat. While talking to ANI, he said, "I've met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal once and as of now, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is holding primary meetings."

"After this when the meetings will increase, we'll get clarity on seat sharing but since AAP has also performed well in Gujarat so, it is evident that both AAP and Congress can contest the elections well," added Isudan Gadhvi. (ANI)

