CBI registers case into alleged irregularities in recruitment of personnel in CAPF

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case into the alleged offences involving the illegal recruitment of personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces with the use of forged documents. The accused were identified as Mahesh Kumar Chowdhury, Raju Gupta and other unknown public servants.

On the orders of the Kolkata High Court, CBI has registered the case to investigate the alleged irregularities that happened between the years 2021-23. The FIR into the matter reads that it was alleged that petitioner Bishnu Chowdhury had been coerced and intimidated to join one Mahesh Kr Chowdhury and one Raju Gupta in committing a number of crimes in the State and the petitioner himself might have participated to some extent in such crimes at the behest of those two persons.

In the process, petitioner Bishnu Chowdhury came to know about certain facts, which amounted to no less than a big scam involving the recruitment of personnel in the Army as well as some other Central Para Military Forces on the basis of forged documents. It was further alleged that even Pakistani nationals got benefitted. The State of West Bengal being a bordering State provides for less cut-off marks in the examinations for employment in the Central Para Military Forces. This seems to have prompted people from other States, especially from the northern part of the country to forge documents to show that they were domiciled in the State of West Bengal. Domicile certificates, matriculation certificates and caste certificates have been forged. It will be a matter of a more in-depth investigation whether foreign nationals have also taken recourse to the same modus operandi in applying for jobs in the Indian Forces.

Hence, the petitioner acting as a whistle blower has brought to light the said scam which could not be reduced to a matter of a single infraction as would appear from the report of CBI that four such instances were detected during the preliminary enquiry and that offences of illegal recruitment were committed using forged documents and there could be involvement of public officials. (ANI)

