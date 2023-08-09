Left Menu

Telangana: 17-year-old IIIT Basar student found dead, police suspect suicide 

According to the police official the student had joined the institute a week ago and was reportedly battling high fever.

ANI | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old student of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basar in Nirmal district of Telangana was found dead in his hostel room inside the varsity's campus, police said adding they suspected it to be a case of suicide. Based on a complaint by the student's father, a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC, Sub Inspector of Police, Basar Police Station said.

According to the police official the student had joined the institute a week ago and was reportedly battling high fever. He had not attended any classes except for a seminar. Battling loneliness, the boy allegedly died by suicide and on Monday afternoon around 4:40pm he allegedly took the extreme step.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said adding that his body was handed over to his parents who took his mortal remains back to their native village. Authorities have launched an investigation. (ANI)

