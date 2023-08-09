"Bete ko set karo, Damad ko bhent karo aur Modi ko hate karo": Nishikant Dubey hits out at Congress 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday attacked Congress for doing "dynastic politics" stating that "Bete ko set karo, Damad ko bhent karo, aur Modi ko hate karo" (Set the son, gift things to the son-in-law, and hate PM Modi). "In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that is eating up the country like termites. Dynasty...It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people. There only want Bete ko set karo, Damad ko bhent karo aur Modi ko hate karo," Dubey said after Cabinet meeting.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Dubey said "He does not want to speak at all, what will he say?" He further spoke on Corruption and Appeasement and said that The second question is about Corruption. The third is about Appeasement - vote bank politics is being done by misleading minorities and they are not allowing implementation of policies in the country.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the "dynastic politics" stating that it is inherently undemocratic and severely compromises the talent coming into a political party. "The meaning of family dynasty is that a son or daughter of a leader will become the leader of the party. Not just a leader but he will either become a PM or CM or a candidate for the PM or CM post irrespective of their capability. Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible," he said.

Targetting Rahul Gandhi, Prasad asked whether the Congress leader was capable of becoming a leader of a country like India. "Packaging and re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keep going on. But does the Congress party ever think of Rahul Gandhi as capable of becoming a leader of a country like India? No matter what, Rahul is the Congress candidate of Prime Minister," he said.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Nishikant Dubey initiating his party's debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "This no-confidence motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here...I think she has to do two things - "Bete (son) ko set karna hai aur Damad (son-in-law) ko bhent karna hai" (She wants to set his son [Rahul Gandhi] and wants to gift his son-in-law). ...That is the base of this motion," Dubey said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)