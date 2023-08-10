Egypt's headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July
Egypt's annual headline inflation in July rose to an all-time high of 36.5%, in line with analysts' expectations, as food prices soared, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday. Headline inflation was 35.7% in June, also a record high.
Headline inflation was 35.7% in June, also a record high. Month on month, prices rose 1.9% in July, down from 2.08% in June. The median forecast of 15 analysts polled showed annual urban consumer inflation rising to 36.5% in July. The previous high of 32.95% was recorded in July 2017.
Food and beverage prices rose by an annual 68.4% in July, CAPMAS said.
