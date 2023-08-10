Left Menu

Madras HC takes 'suo motu revision' of TN Minister Ponmudi's acquittal in disproportionate wealth case

Madras High Court on Thursday decided to take a 'suo motu revision' of a Trial court order acquitting Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in a disproportionate wealth case.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 12:45 IST
Madras High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madras High Court on Thursday decided to take a 'suo motu revision' of a Trial court order acquitting Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in a disproportionate wealth case. Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court has taken up Suo Motu of a trial court order where Higher Education Minister Ponmudi was acquitted in a disproportionate assets case booked by DVAC in 2006.

The trial court on June 28, 2023, in its order, had acquitted Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ponmudi. The matter is listed for today and is likely to be heard this afternoon.

Earlier last month Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister was interrogated for eight hours at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office. DMK spokesperson Saravanan alleged that the ED's long hours of questioning amount to an "utter violation of human rights."

"It is a 2007 case. They are saying that if he is not interrogated today evidence will be lost. Whom are they trying to joke? It is a fraud played on the human rights of this country. He is a 72-year-old man. He is already under medication. This is an utter violation of human rights," he said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches at Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi's residences last month.

Earlier in June, hours, after minister V Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi, termed it a "revengeful act" and claimed that the Centre was doing wrong against states where there is a non-BJP government. (ANI)

