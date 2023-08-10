Left Menu

London stocks lag broader Europe rally as ex-dividend shares weigh

UK stocks inched higher at the opening bell on Thursday, ahead of key U.S. inflation data, but lagged a broader rally in Europe after heavyweights including HSBC and Rio Tinto weighed as their shares traded without the entitlement of dividends. The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1% by 7:14 GMT, while the broader European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 12:52 IST
London stocks lag broader Europe rally as ex-dividend shares weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK stocks inched higher at the opening bell on Thursday, ahead of key U.S. inflation data, but lagged a broader rally in Europe after heavyweights including HSBC and Rio Tinto weighed as their shares traded without the entitlement of dividends.

The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1% by 7:14 GMT, while the broader European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%. The blue-chip British stocks gauge was still on track to extend gains after its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Wednesday.

Banks stocks -- Barclays, Natwest Group, HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered -- were down between 0.5% and 1% as they traded ex-dividend. Miner stocks fell 0.4%, with Rio Tinto's 2.5% fall weighing.

Spirax-Sarco shares fell 5% after the firm reported first-half profit and revenue below expectations. A much-awaited U.S. inflation report due later in the day will help investors gauge the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's policy path.

FTSE 250 stocks edged higher by 0.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023