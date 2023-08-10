WB: Jadavpur University student dies after "falling" from hostel balcony

A first-year student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night. He was taken to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates. The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Deceased Swapnodeep Kundu, a student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state's Nadia district. "On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one 1st year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) ( Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today," said Police.

The deceased's parents are registering FIR in the matter. (ANI)

