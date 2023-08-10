Euro zone government bond yields edge up ahead U.S. inflation data

Euro area borrowing costs edged higher on Thursday ahead of U.S. inflation data, but domestic factors such as a supportive bond supply and signs of easing inflation point to lower yields.

The U.S. inflation print will be under heavy scrutiny as investors look for any sign corroborating a disinflation narrative, as consumer price index (CPI) swaps recently dropped after weak data from China. China's consumer sector fell into deflation, and imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects. Analysts expect U.S. data to show that core prices rose by 0.2% in July for a yearly gain of 4.8%.

Citi analysts argued in a research note that "an inline CPI is likely to still result in a small rally, especially given the broader selloff (in U.S. Treasuries) over the last week." Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, was up 3 basis points (bps) to 2.50%, roughly the middle of its recent range.

"If we just look at domestic factors, bond yields should be lower because growth is softer, consumers' inflation expectations are falling, and the ECB told us they may have to deliver another 25 bps rate hike," said Rohan Khanna, head of euro area rates strategy at Barclays. Khanna underlined global factors, including Bank of Japan's monetary tweak and U.S. Treasury selloff, have been in the driver's seat of the euro area market since last month.

Citi analysts estimated net cash requirement (NCR) – which is equal to gross supply minus free float coupons, minus redemptions, minus the net change in European Central Bank (ECB) holdings -- this week to be at -35 billion euros, the most supportive weekly NCR so far this year and likely the second most supportive over 2023. Low bond supply is expected to support prices, which move inversely with yields.

Euro zone consumers expect inflation to keep slowing in the next months and years, a ECB survey showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations hit on Monday 2.67%, its highest level in over a decade, before dropping to 2.59%.

Benjamin Schroeder, senior rate strategist at ING, said in a research note that "the recent swings in the price for natural gas also highlight the lingering risk of supply disruptions to the more benign inflation dynamics of late." "The ECB may have sounded less determined at the last meeting, not having pre-committed to a hike in September. But one should not underestimate the ECB's resolve and persistence (in fighting inflation)," he added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the eurozone periphery, rose one bp to 4.15%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)