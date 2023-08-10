Fire under control at French port grain terminal -operator
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:04 IST
- Country:
- France
A fire that broke out on Thursday at grain silos in the French port of La Rochelle was under control and had not reached the stored grain, silo operator SICA Atlantique said.
Local authorities had said earlier that a major fire was under way in four grain silos at La Rochelle, adding that 70 fire fighters were at the site, with reinforcements under way. France is the European Union's biggest grain producer and La Rochelle on France's Atlantic coast one of the country's largest grain export terminals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlantique
- France
- La Rochelle
- Rochelle
- French
- Atlantic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-France skipper doubtful for key World Cup clash
France's TotalEnergies starts commercial drilling at Uganda project
France's Macron warns against new 'imperialism' in the Pacific
France's Orano continues mining operations in Niger despite tensions
France calls for immediate restoration of Niger democratic institutions after 'power grab'