London stocks up, but lag broader Europe rally as ex-dividend shares weigh

UK stocks inched higher on Thursday ahead of key U.S. inflation data but lagged a broader rally in Europe after heavyweights such as HSBC and Rio Tinto weighed as their shares traded without the entitlement of dividends. The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1% by 0836 GMT, while the broader European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%.

The blue-chip British stocks gauge was still on track to extend gains after its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Wednesday. Euro zone blue-chips have risen 15% so far this year, whereas the UK's FTSE 100 has gained only about 2%.

"We know the FTSE has lagged in general," said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com. "It shows that at the end of the day, investors are still concerned about the state of the economy and we're not in the period (of) expansion anymore."

Banks stocks -- Barclays, Natwest Group, HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered -- were down between 0.2% and 1.5% as they traded ex-dividend. Miner stocks fell 0.4%, leading sectoral losses as Rio Tinto's more-than-2.5% drop weighed. A 1.3% rise in shares of Antofagasta, coming after the Chilean miner raised shareholder returns, capped falls.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca was down 1.1% while energy firm BP was 0.1% lower, also on ex-dividend. Shares of Persimmon gained over 4.3%, hitting the top of the FTSE 100, after the UK housebuilder said it expects annual profit to be in line with its expectations.

A much-awaited U.S. inflation report due later in the day will help investors gauge the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's policy path. Spirax-Sarco shares fell 6.1% to the bottom of the FTSE 100, after it reported first-half profit and revenue below expectations. British gambling firm Entain dropped 0.8%.

FTSE 250 stocks rose 0.5%.

