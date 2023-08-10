Novo Nordisk CEO: US limits on weight-loss Wegovy use likely to last into 2024

Novo Nordisk's limits on U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug will likely last into next year, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told Reuters on Thursday. Demand for Wegovy will be very high for the foreseeable future and higher than the Danish drugmaker can supply, he said in an interview after the company raised its full-year outlook.

Earlier on Thursday, the company said it will continue to restrict U.S. supplies of starter doses of Wegovy as the company struggles to keep up with soaring demand.

