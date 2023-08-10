Assam: Two elephants collide with freight trains

In two unfortunate incidents that occurred on Thursday, two elephants collided with freight-carrying trains in two separate locations in Assam. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway( NFR) said that, the first incident happened in between Chalsa - Nagrakata section (KM 68/3-2) in the Dooars area of the Alipurduar division on NF Railway at about 02-40 am Thursday.

"The second incident happened at 07-10 am in the Digaru – Panbari section (Km 41/1-2) under Lumding division of NFR Railway," Sabyasachi De said. He further said that, Railways have taken a serious note of these incidents and have alerted all the elephant corridors within NFR Railway area.

"However these two sections were beyond the notified elephant corridors. These sections were also not covered by the Intrusion Detection system. However due to the success of this system, Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 77 crore for covering most of the elephant corridors within NFR Railway. Railway is committed & is always ready to take measures towards protection of wild elephants," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NFR Railway said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)