Left Menu

Assam: Two elephants collide with freight trains

In two unfortunate incidents that occurred on Thursday, two elephants collided with freight-carrying trains in two separate locations

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:40 IST
Assam: Two elephants collide with freight trains
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In two unfortunate incidents that occurred on Thursday, two elephants collided with freight-carrying trains in two separate locations in Assam. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway( NFR) said that, the first incident happened in between Chalsa - Nagrakata section (KM 68/3-2) in the Dooars area of the Alipurduar division on NF Railway at about 02-40 am Thursday.

"The second incident happened at 07-10 am in the Digaru – Panbari section (Km 41/1-2) under Lumding division of NFR Railway," Sabyasachi De said. He further said that, Railways have taken a serious note of these incidents and have alerted all the elephant corridors within NFR Railway area.

"However these two sections were beyond the notified elephant corridors. These sections were also not covered by the Intrusion Detection system. However due to the success of this system, Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 77 crore for covering most of the elephant corridors within NFR Railway. Railway is committed & is always ready to take measures towards protection of wild elephants," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NFR Railway said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023