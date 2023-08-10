Left Menu

Delhi Police detects flaws in security ahead of I-Day celebrations, asks officials to rectify shortcomings 

Delhi Police have found several flaws in the security arrangements in different places in the National Capital before the Independence Day 2023 celebrations and G20 event. Delhi Police's Special Cell audited these places between 27 and 29th July 2023.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:58 IST
Delhi Police detects flaws in security ahead of I-Day celebrations, asks officials to rectify shortcomings 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have found several flaws in the security arrangements in different places in the National Capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and G20 event. Delhi Police's Special Cell audited these places between 27 and 29th July 2023. About 100 such places have been identified by the Special Cell of Delhi police where there are flaws in the security.

After this, Deputy Commisioner of Police, HQ &TYR, Special cell, Delhi, has issued an order which said, "During checking dated 27 July to 29 July, several shortcomings have been noticed in various Hotels, Guest Houses, busy markets, taxi stands, parking lots, cyber cafes, PG accommodations, Cinema Halls, Malls etc." Deputy Commisioner further asked police officials to brief the people and rectify these flaws in the security.

In an order, it was further said, "It is therefore, requested that local police officials under your jurisdiction may be advised to brief the concerned to rectify these defects accordingly and a compliance report to this effect may kindly be sent to this office for the perusal of senior officers. If the above area does not fall in your Jurisdiction, the same may be sent to the concerned District/Unit." India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist National Flag from the historic Red Fort and will address the nation afterwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023