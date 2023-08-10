Left Menu

MP CM Chouhan announces to build ‘Maa Narmada Lok’ in Anuppur

CM Chouhan made the announcement while talking to ANI after worshipping the Narmada River at Amarkantak in the Anuppur district on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 15:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that 'Maa Narmada Lok' will be built in Amarkantak, Anuppur district. CM Chouhan made the announcement while talking to ANI after worshipping the Narmada River at Amarkantak in the Anuppur district on Thursday.

He said, "It is my good fortune that I got an opportunity to worship Maa Narmada today. Maa Narmada is the lucky charm for Madhya Pradesh. On one hand, the residents of the state and the country have immense faith in the Maa Narmada. On the other hand Maa Narmada is making Madhya Pradesh prosperous, by her grace, we get water to drink, water is reaching farm fields and electricity is being produced from the water of Maa Narmada illuminating the houses of the state." "We have immense faith in Maa Narmada and I pray that may Maa Narmada keep showering her blessings on the residents of Madhya Pradesh. I prayed everyone should stay happy, healthy, and be blessed," he added.

CM Chouhan further said, "We have decided to prepare an action plan for building Maa Narmada Lok in Amarkantak. The last form of Maa Narmada Mahalok will be finalised after discussing with the saints and scholars here." Millions of people visit here to perform parikrama of Maa Narmada so considering the availability of this place, a Maa Narmada Lok will be built here in Amarkantak, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

