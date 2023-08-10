Left Menu

At 26 pc, Tata Power Delhi Distribution exceeds renewable purchase target for FY23

At 26 pc, Tata Power Delhi Distribution exceeds renewable purchase target for FY23
Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Thursday said it has fulfilled the renewable purchase obligation for the third year in a row and bought 26 per cent of electricity from clean energy sources in 2022-23.

Under the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), discoms are required to source a fixed percentage of their total power purchase from renewable energy sources. ''Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has fulfilled the RPO for the third consecutive year, a unique feat for any discom in the country,'' a company statement said. The company, which supplies electricity to 70 lakh people in north and northwest Delhi, sourced 2,600 million units of green power in 2022-23 from various sources of renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro, it said. Renewable power constituted more than 26 per cent of the total units sold by the company to its consumers, it added. The RPO percentage varies from state to state and is fixed by the respective electricity regulatory commission. For the national capital, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) fixed the RPO at 21.35 per cent for 2022-23. In 2021-22 and 2020-21, the company sourced 2,500 and 2,050 million units of green energy, respectively, to meet its RPO. By discharging the obligation for the third time in a row, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has become a fully RPO-compliant company, the statement said, adding that this reflects its resolve to make the environment healthier and sustainable. ''In all our activities, we are embracing sustainable practices and are extensively promoting the usage of green power. We are working in line with the government's vision of becoming self-reliant in the field of energy and are targeting to source 50 per cent of energy requirements from green sources over the next couple of years,'' Chief Executive Officer of the company Ganesh Srinivasan was quoted as saying in the statement. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government.

