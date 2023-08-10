Left Menu

GRID-INDIA monitors real time parameters from Sub-stations and Generating stations at NLDC/RLDCs

The Minister informed that SCADA systems at various SLDCs are under process of replacement/upgradation which is expected to be completed by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:16 IST
GRID-INDIA monitors real time parameters from Sub-stations and Generating stations at NLDC/RLDCs
The Minister informed that SCADA systems at various SLDCs are under process of replacement/upgradation which is expected to be completed by 2026. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy has informed Rajya Sabha that GRID-INDIA, a PSU under the Ministry of Power, monitors the real time parameters from various Sub-stations and Generating stations at National and Regional Load Despatch Centres (NLDC / RLDCs) through the well-established Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) / Energy Management Systems (EMS) for monitoring of power system by State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) and RLDCs. Regular upgradation of these systems is being done.

Further, Regulation 43(4) of the Central Electricity Authority (Technical Standards for Construction of Electrical Plants and Electric Lines) Regulations, 2022 specifies the centralized remote monitoring and operation of substations including the deployment of SCADA systems.

The Minister informed that SCADA systems at various SLDCs are under process of replacement/upgradation which is expected to be completed by 2026.

The Minister further informed that steps taken by Government for predictive maintenance techniques using AI/ML algorithms, cyber security measures, and robots and drones for construction and inspection of transmission assets are as under:

All grid substations use sensors for measuring various parameters of power system asset viz., oil temperature, winding temperature, Dissolved Gas analysis of a transformer, contact resistance of Circuit breakers etc. These parameters are further analyzed with computer aided tools for predictive maintenance.

Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued Guidelines for Cyber security in Power Sector in October 2021 leading to development and implementation of Cyber Security measures.

A Computer Security Incident Response Team for Power sector (CSIRT-Power) under guidance of CERT-In has been setup at CEA, to coordinate and support the response to cyber security incidents and hand-hold utilities for preventing, detecting, handling, and responding to cyber security incidents.

Regulation 87 of the Central Electricity Authority (Technical Standards for Construction of Electrical Plants and Electric Lines) Regulations, 2022 specifies the provision for use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for construction and inspection of transmission assets in difficult and inaccessible terrains.

In order to improve efficiency of substations in the country and the overall electric transmission system, CEA has brought out the manual on “Transmission planning criterion” in March 2023 for planning Transmission and Substations.

This information has been given by the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh, in a written reply to a question, in Rajya Sabha on August 8, 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023