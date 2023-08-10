Karnataka HC stays single bench order that imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on X Corp (formerly Twitter) for failing to comply with IT Ministry orders for a year.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 15:53 IST
