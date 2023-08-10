Kerala: Kannur KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell celebrates milestone of 300th trip

The budget tourism cell of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at Kannur Depot has achieved a significant milestone by completing 296 trips and embarking on its 300th journey. This special occasion is marked by the upcoming Panchapandava Temple Darshan, Vagamon, Munnar, Wayanad, and Paithalmala excursions set to take place this week, said officials. "The Vagamon-Munnar tour will commence on August 11th, departing Kannur at 7 pm and arriving in Wagaman on Saturday morning. The itinerary will include thrilling activities such as off-road jeep safaris, sightseeing, campfires, and hotel stays," said V Manoj Kumar, Kannur District Transport Officer.

The second day will feature visits to various attractions in Munnar, such as Chaturangapara View Point, Ponmudi Dam, Anayarangal Dam, Gap Road View Point, Lockhart View Point, Orange Garden, and Signal Point. The tour will conclude with a return to Kannur at 6 am on Monday, the officer said. On August 13th, the Wayanad tour will begin at 6:00 a.m., covering destinations like Tusharagiri Falls, Nur Tribal Heritage Village, Pookod Lake, Honey Museum, and Lakiti View Point before returning to Kannur at 11:00 p.m.

Another excursion on August 13th will include a visit to Paithalmala, Ejarakund Waterfall, and Palakkayam, the official added. (ANI)

