SP MLAs stage walkout from UP assembly over issue of doubling farmers' income

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:10 IST
Samajwadi Party MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh assembly, dissatisfied with the government's reply in the House over the issue of doubling the income of the farmers in the state.

The SP members, during Question Hour, raised the issue and wanted to know about the schemes launched by the government to double the income of the peasant community.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, in his reply, gave the details of 28 schemes implemented in the state for the welfare of farmers.

SP MLA Pallavi Patel, in a supplementary question, had asked the government whether the schemes launched helped double the income of farmers and wanted the details.

She had also asked whether the government will make high-quality seeds and fertiliser free from the Goods and Services (GST).

SP member Manoj Kumar Pandey said the minister mentioned 28 schemes in his reply but the reality was that the farmers were suffering due to the high cost of seeds and fertiliser. He also said farmers were suffering due to the lack of irrigation facilities while stray bulls were damaging their crops.

When minister Shahi said the minimum support price (MSP) of various crops has been increased in the BJP government compared to the previous governments, it infuriated the SP MLAs and they walked out of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

