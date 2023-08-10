Left Menu

Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 515 cr in TN

Fast moving consumer goods major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will invest Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing facility and signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on Thursday.The company would be setting up their greenfield production unit in neighbouring Chengalpet district to produce body care products, Minister for industries T R B Rajaa said.The employee base at the manufacturing unit would comprise 50 per cent women, members of LGBTQ community and disabled people.Another feather in the cap of M K Stalin government.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:06 IST
Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 515 cr in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fast moving consumer goods major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will invest Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing facility and signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on Thursday.

The company would be setting up their greenfield production unit in neighbouring Chengalpet district to produce body care products, Minister for industries T R B Rajaa said.

The employee base at the manufacturing unit would comprise 50 per cent women, members of LGBTQ community and disabled people.

''Another feather in the cap of M K Stalin government. FMCG giant Godrej Group would soon start production of most of its products right here in Tamil Nadu in a state of the art brand new unit,'' he said.

It was a pleasure to meet Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej, a true diversity torch bearer, and share ideas for the benefit of both the state and Godrej. Truly amazed at her passion for inclusivity and sustainability, he said in a social media post.

At an event at the Secretariat, top officials of Godrej Group exchanged documents with Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Vishnu in the presence of the Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday.

According to company officials, the facility in Tamil Nadu guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions.

''We aspire to develop this factory as a lighthouse unit and strive to be among the first few factories in Tamil Nadu to achieve this recognition,'' Godrej said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023