Assurance Intl, Goodyear unveil new range of filters, batteries in India

Assurance Intl CBO Sanjay Sharma said the company is looking at a 4 per cent market share in the automotive filter segment by 2025. As per industry estimates, the market size for automotive filters is estimated to be around Rs 2,400 crore per annum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assurance Intl Limited, under the official licensing collaboration with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, on Thursday unveiled a new range of filters and batteries.

The range will be manufactured, marketed, sourced and distributed in India as well as in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand markets.

''Expected to launch at the end of August 2023, the filters and batteries product line will cater to the needs of multiple vehicles,'' Assurance Intl Limited said in a statement.

Incorporating the latest technology, the batteries will offer increased power, longer life cycles and superior charging efficiency, it added.

The company said it plans to expand its distribution and provide after-sales assistance to consumers in Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor – Leste and Vietnam markets. Assurance Intl CBO Sanjay Sharma said the company is looking at a 4 per cent market share in the automotive filter segment by 2025. As per industry estimates, the market size for automotive filters is estimated to be around Rs 2,400 crore per annum. Goodyear Filters have a specialised range of air, oil, cabin and fuel filters for motorbikes, passenger cars, SUVs, tractors and trucks as well as construction, industrial and marine equipment, the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

