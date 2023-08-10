Left Menu

Home Ministry pre-maturely retires IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath, says 'not fit for service'

Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the pre-mature retirement of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Basant Kumar Rath, stating that he is ‘Not fit for the service’.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the pre-mature retirement of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Basant Kumar Rath, stating that he is 'Not fit for the service'. In its office memorandum, Home Ministry has said, "The Central Government, after careful consideration of the proposal of the UT Division and the performance of Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT' 2000) has come to the conclusion that the officer is not fit to be retained in service in the public interest."

Basant Kumar Rath was a 2000-batch IPS police officer. The Central Government has, therefore, decided to retire Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS, 'prematurely' from service, in the public interest, under Rule 16(3) of the AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 with immediate effect."

As per the rules, the officer is said to be paid a sum equivalent to the amount of his pay plus allowances for a period of three months. "I am directed to refer to Police division, MHA's OM No. 30012/01/2023-IPSill dated 07/08/2023 on the subject cited above and to say that the Competent Authority has approved the Premature retirement of Sh. Basant Kumar Rath, IPS in public interest under Rule 16(3) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement-benefits) Rules. 1958 with immediate effect by giving three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice," read an order of the MHA issued by Rakesh Kumar Singh, under secretary on August 8. (ANI)

