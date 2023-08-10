Euro zone bond yields tick higher after U.S. inflation print

Euro zone bond yields ticked slightly higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation picked up in July, albeit by slightly less than expected. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to euro zone interest rate expectations, was last up 2 basis points (bps) to 3.136%, compared with 3.121% before the data.

The German 10-year yield was 3 bps higher at 2.499%. It stood slightly higher at 2.474% before the inflation release. U.S. inflation came in at 3.2% year-on-year in July, from 3% in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected a reading of 3.3% .

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, stood at 4.7%. That compared with 4.8% in June and economists' expectations also of 4.8%. U.S. bond yields fell after the data but then regained some ground. The interest rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yield was last down 3 bps at 4.78%, roughly where it stood before the data.

The Fed and the European Central Bank are nearing - or are already potentially at - the end of their rate-hiking cycles and have vowed to become "data dependent". Both central banks are due to set interest rates again in September after raising them by 25 basis points in July - the Fed to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% and the ECB to 3.75%.

"In all, this is a welcome print, but not a game changer in the same way that last month’s reading was," said Madison Faller, global investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, in emailed comments. U.S. inflation rate had dropped sharply in June to 3%, from 3.8% in May.

Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Asset Management, said the tick-up in inflation was a reminder that central banks' battle against price pressures was not over. "Negative inflation surprises are probably over now, opening the door to an inflation risk which is poorly priced across markets," he said in emailed comments.

"This inflation report carries the message of long-run yields that should remain in their higher range." Italy's 10-year bond yield was last flat at 4.146%. The closely watched gap between Italian and German borrowing costs narrowed 3 bps to 164 bps.

Longer-dated yields have climbed over the last few days. Analysts have said the rise was down to a mixture of signs that growth was holding up; an increase in energy prices; and the U.S. Treasury's announcement that it would step up borrowing via the bond market.

A market gauge of long-term inflation expectations, the 5-year, 5-year inflation swap rate, hit 2.67% on Monday, its highest level in more than a decade. It last stood at 2.598%, after falling on the back of weak inflation data from China on Wednesday. Traders think there's a 39% chance the ECB will raise rates by 25 bps again in September, according to pricing in derivatives markets, and a 61% chance of no change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)