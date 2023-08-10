Left Menu

Manthan-2 session to ignite new possibilities for NCC cadets in J-K

The NCC Directorate of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on Thursday proudly announced the commencement of MANTHAN-2, an innovative brainstorming session set to take place in August 2023. Over the course of two days, this event aims to invigorate the NCC's presence and influence in the regions, fostering fresh ideas and solutions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NCC Directorate of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on Thursday proudly announced the commencement of MANTHAN-2, an innovative brainstorming session set to take place in August 2023. Over the course of two days, this event aims to invigorate the NCC's presence and influence in the regions, fostering fresh ideas and solutions. MANTHAN-2 will encompass dynamic discussions and an informal approach, harnessing the power of lateral thinking to address challenges and conceive novel concepts for NCC development.

The agenda of MANTHAN-2 includes comprehensive presentations on the Current State and Future Prospects of NCC in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, with a determination to infuse vibrancy into its operations. Additionally, the event will delve into pressing matters such as Cyber Vulnerabilities and Artificial Intelligence, recognizing the need to adapt to the ever-evolving technological landscape. Discussions will also encompass the methodologies for the selection, training, and deployment of contingents for prestigious upcoming National-level Camps.

Representatives from the NCC across the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions will come together to participate in this dynamic event, sharing insights, experiences, and aspirations for the organization's growth. Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, Additional Director General NCC for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, expressed unwavering confidence in the positive outcomes that will arise from this engaging brainstorming session. He believes that MANTHAN-2 will catalyse fresh perspectives and strategies that will shape the future trajectory of the NCC in these regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

