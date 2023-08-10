WB: 10-member committee visits Jadavpur University hostel to inquire into student’s death

A ten-member inquiry committee visited the Jadavpur University Hostel after a student allegedly died after falling from the balcony of his hostel, said an official on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI about the incident, Dean, Science Faculty Jadavpur University Subenoy Chakraborty stated that a 10-member committee had been constituted to inquire into the incident.

"A ten-member committee has been consituted to inquire into the incident. The incident occurred around 12 midnight. We informed the parents of the student immediately after receiving the information. Further details about the incident will come to the fore after a proper inquiry." Earlier today, the Jadavpur University formed a seven-member internal committee to probe the death of its student, Swarnodip Kundu, who allegedly fell from the balcony of the hostel building.

"An internal committee be formed to enquire the extremely sad incident of Swarnodip Kundu, a student of UG-1, Bengali, last night at the main hostel with Professor Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean, Science as chairman", the statement read. The committee has to submit its report to the university within 15 days.

Notably, a first-year student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night. He was taken to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates.The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Deceased Swarnodip Kundu, a first year student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state's Nadia district. "On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one 1st year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) ( Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today," said Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)