Torrent Power gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs
- Country:
- India
Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received nod from shareholders to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
''Based on the consolidated report of the scrutinizer, all resolutions as set out in the notice of 19th AGM have been duly approved by the members with requisite majority,'' the company said in a BSE filing.
The resolution for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches was also listed on the agenda of the annual general meeting held on Thursday.
The shareholders also approved the resolution for enhancement of borrowing limits up to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 20
- 000
- Rs 3
- Torrent Power
- Rs 25
ALSO READ
Over 350,000 children in developing world missing out on cancer treatment
12-year-old Goa girl sets global record by climbing three peaks above 6000 m in 62.5 hours
Severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan, cutting power to more than 140,000
New Mexico lifts debt-based suspensions of driver's licenses for 100,000 residents
Had earlier government continued, people would have been paying mobile (phone) bill of Rs 6,000 per month: PM Modi.