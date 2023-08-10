Left Menu

Torrent Power gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:12 IST
Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received nod from shareholders to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

''Based on the consolidated report of the scrutinizer, all resolutions as set out in the notice of 19th AGM have been duly approved by the members with requisite majority,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

The resolution for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches was also listed on the agenda of the annual general meeting held on Thursday.

The shareholders also approved the resolution for enhancement of borrowing limits up to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

