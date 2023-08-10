MP CM Chouhan to hold special event, distribute gifts to women on Aug 27 ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will organise a special program to have a dialogue with women and distribute gifts to them on August 27 for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the State-level Ladli Bahana Conference in Rewa on Thursday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister transferred an amount of Rs 1209 crore to the accounts of 1.25 crore ladli Bahana as third installment of the Mukhyamnatri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Addressing them, Chouhan said, "Women's empowerment is the priority of the state government. The Ladli Bahana Yojana is a social revolution. Rs 1000 being provided every month under the scheme is not just money, but it is the respect for women. The Yojana has been implemented with the aim to boost self-confidence of women, ensuring their respectful position within family and society." He also announced that the monthly aid of Rs 1000 would be gradually increased to Rs 3000 a month. Ensuring the happiness of women is the foremost priority.

"For the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a special program will be organised on August 27 to have a dialogue with women and gifts will be distributed," the CM said. Notably, the Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 this year and CM Chouhan will organise the special program ahead of it.

Chouhan also performed Bhumi Pujan and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 161.35 crore on the occasion. "The state government has left no stone unturned for the development of the Vindhya region. Through various initiatives in electricity, roads, water, irrigation, and education, comprehensive development has been achieved," he added.

The CM further remarked that the revering of the daughters had been a tradition in Indian society. Earlier, they were considered a burden in the family's future. Daughters were seen as a liability and were even subjected to infanticide. The State Government committed to altering this scenario. The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana was launched with the goal that every girl child become wealthy. The government ensured 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayat and urban body elections, posts for teachers and police force were also reserved for women. Exemption was also given in the registration of property in the name of women, he added.

Chouhan emphasised the need of working unitedly for improving the economic status of women. Ladli Bahana Sena is operative in every village and ward. They will safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters and will facilitate development processes, stop injustice against women. Stringent punishment will be given to those who commit crimes against women. With an aim of creating a safe environment, liquor shops that operated alongside schools have been shut down. The state government is determined to ensure that the income of every woman reaches Rs 10,000 a month. The state government is continuously working in this direction, and a new history will be scripted through Self Help Groups, he added. (ANI)

