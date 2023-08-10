Left Menu

SJVN gets 90-MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:17 IST
SJVN gets 90-MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has bagged a 90-MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh.

SJVN said in a statement that its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has secured the project in a tariff-based competitive bidding under an e-reverse auction conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Ltd on a build-own-and-operate basis.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said, ''The tentative development cost of the project is Rs 610 crore and will be developed through engineering procurement and construction contract.'' The project is expected to generate 203 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 4,781 million units, he said.

The project shall be commissioned in 21 months from the date of signing of the power purchase agreement.

The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2,34,304 tonnes annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023